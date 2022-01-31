Helen (Osiecki) Cybulski, 93, of North Smithfield and formerly of Woonsocket, died Jan. 28, 2022, in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late Stanley P. Cybulski. Born in Chicopee Falls, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John W. and Mary (Mosio) Osiecki.
Mrs. Cybulski worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Vedat F. Akay and worked as a bookkeeper for various local businesses, including part-time for the Woonsocket School Dept., retiring in 1993. Helen was a past treasurer for the Quota Club, Woonsocket, a member of the Trinity Club, Woonsocket, and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Charles Church, Woonsocket.
Mrs. Cybulski is survived by two sons, John Cybulski and his wife, Carole, of Mesa, Ariz., David Cybulski and his wife, Pam, of Kernersville, N.C.; three daughters, Mary Ann Dearborn and her partner, Kevin Thornton, of Waterville Valley, N.H., Nancy Cybulski of Woonsocket, and Jane Cybulski and her husband, John McKinlay, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, John, Alicia, Ben, Kyle, Luke and Zachary Cybulski, Daniel and Todd Dearborn, Amanda Dowell and John O’Neill, and four great-grandchildren, Tucker and Taylor O’Neill, Caden Dowell, and Liam Hickman. She was the grandmother of the late Adam Dearborn and Katie Cybulski, and sister of the late Jennie Mann.
Her funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Charles Church, 190 North Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone, MA. Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Beginnings Food Pantry, P.O. Box 244, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
