A girl from the foothills of Greenville, S.C., who made her home in the Ocean State. A lady who married a WWII hero and raised a family in the village of Manville. A dedicated employee of the local hospital who had a keen eye for treasures many others would have missed. Helen Kazan was all of these and more, so much more. Helen Kazan lived her 94 years to their fullest and indeed it was a most beautiful life.

Helen D. Kazan, 94, of Manville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield. She was the loving wife of the late Nicholas Kazan. They were married on May 6, 1951, and shared nearly 67 wonderful years together.

