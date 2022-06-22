Helen I. Godin, 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar, Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Providence.
Born in Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Levi and Yvette (LaPlante) Plante. Yvette resided in Cumberland for more than 40 years.
She enjoyed arts & crafts including ceramics and also card games and playing Yahtzee, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen enjoyed trips and adventures including camping, para-sailing and swimming with the dolphins. Helen had a love for all animals, especially dogs.
She was employed at the former Health Tex, Wrentham State School and CVS Warehouse.
She is survived by her children Suzanne Cassidy (Bruce) of Greer, S.C., Gerald Godin (Shirley) of Margate, Fla., Denise McShane (James) of North Providence, Lucille L'Heureux (Michael) of Marlow, N.H., Diane Leblanc (Andre) of Cumberland, and Lee Hinton (Robert) of Cumberland; her brother Raymond Plante of North Providence; her ten grandchildren: Kerri, Tina, Bethani, Isaac, Michael, Rebecca, Michelle, Aimee, Alyssa, Kayl; eight great-grandchildren, along many beloved cousins and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Roland "Lefty" Plante.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Helen's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, and continuing on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. in the St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02908.
For the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
