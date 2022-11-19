Helen L. (Phillips) Carney, 88, passed away Nov. 18, 2022. She was the wife of the late Leon J. Carney.
Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Lester L. and Ellen M. (Anderson) Phillips. She lived in Greenville for 37 years before moving to Bristol in 2013.
Helen was a registered nurse at the Waterman Heights Nursing Home for 25 years before retiring in 1996. She was a 1955 graduate of the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. She spent time at R.I. Hospital before her death and enjoyed sharing stories of her time training as a nurse with the nurses and CNAs who cared for her. She was a longtime member of the Greenville Baptist Church, volunteered at the church thrift shop and was a member of the church’s women’s group.
Helen was the beloved mother of Timothy A. Carney and his partner, Peter Cluff, of Los Angeles, Calif., Lynne S. Carney of Woonsocket, and Ellen C. White and her husband, Andy, of Bristol. She was the sister of Ruth Mercurio and the late Ethel Cahoon, Ella Sherman, Lester J. Phillips, Jr., Robert H. Phillips and William A. Phillips. She is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Greenville Baptist Church Scholarship Fund or Crossroads R.I., will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.