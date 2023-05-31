Helen L. Shemick (Howard), 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2023, surrounded by her family at home.
She was the wife of the late Donald C. Shemick retired North Scituate Postmaster. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Warren J. and Dorothy B. Howard (Arndt). Mrs. Shemick was the sister of the late Barbara Hannah, Margaret Stone, Virginia Carter, and Gladys Fanning. She was the mother of the late Ronald Shemick. She leaves behind her other son Thomas Shemick, and his wife, Lynn Shemick, of Foster, as well as her daughter, Donna Geffre, of Scituate. She was the beloved grandmother of Raymond Geffre, and his wife, Luisa Ocampo, currently of New Zealand, as well as Andrew Shemick, and Tyler Shemick.
Mrs. Shemick was a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years before retiring in 1992. She was known for her outgoing personality and was heavily involved with the Scituate community. As a lifelong Scituate resident, she was a member of the Rebecca Lodge, North Scituate Grange #39, and North Scituate Baptist Church. She enjoyed the last decades of her long life spending time with her family and following her grandchildren as they progressed from little league baseball, up to collegiate level sports.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. The burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. Visitation Friday, June 9, 2023, will be from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Foster Volunteer Fire Company, 5 Mt. Hygeia Road, Foster, RI 02825 or Scituate Senior Center, 1315 Chopmist Hill Road, North Scituate, RI 02857, will be appreciated.
