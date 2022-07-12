Helen N. (Beauregard) Dubois, 94, formerly of Bellingham, Mass., and more recently, Natick, Mass., died at the MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham on Feb. 18, 2022, after a brief illness. Family members were at her side when she passed.
Helen is survived by the love of her life, husband, Richard E. Dubois, to whom she was married for nearly 74 years. She graduated from Bellingham High School and some years later, obtained her hairdresser’s license and established the Lake Village Beauty Salon, a small neighborhood beauty shop that she owned, operated and managed for many years. A devoted mother, she loved reading, sewing, dancing with her husband, playing tennis, picking blueberries, and getting together with her sisters.
In retirement, the couple realized a lifelong dream of escaping harsh New England winters by moving to southern Florida where they lived for 23 years. While residing there, they traveled home every summer to spend time with their adult children and grandchildren. During retirement, Helen enjoyed playing tennis and golf with friends, crafting, exploring nearby beaches, reading by the pool and attending daily mass. The couple returned to Bellingham to live in 2016, and recently became residents of Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick where they could usually be found holding hands on their favorite loveseat of the community room. The staff of Mary Ann Morse often remarked how sweet they were together and how they loved witnessing the couple’s true bond of love and affection.
In addition to her husband, Helen leaves daughter Susan M. Romiti of Franklin, Mass.; son Richard E. Dubois Jr. and his partner, Diane Poisson, of Franklin, Mass.; son Dennis Dubois and his wife, Liesse, of North Scituate, R.I.; daughter Annette Lavallee and her husband, Bill, of Stonington, Conn., and son Stephen Dubois of Narragansett, R.I. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Scott and Jonathan Romiti, Robert and Edward Dubois, Jonathan Dubois, Elizabeth Lepczyk, Amy deCastro and Evan, Ross, and Spencer Dubois. In addition, she leaves eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Her family will remember her most for her unwavering positive energy, always seeing her glass as half-full. They will remember her innate generosity, creativity, and her ability to bring joy wherever she went. Finally, they will continue to be inspired by her deep faith and loving gratitude for all of her blessings.
Helen was born on July 20, 1927, in Woonsocket, R.I., to Leah and Levi Beauregard of Bellingham. One of 12 children, she had great love and affection for her brothers and sisters, all of whom shared their many gifts and talents with each other throughout their lives. The tight-knit family gathered regularly, steeped in their Catholic faith. She is survived by her sister Louise Frappier of Natick and her brother Charles Beauregard and his wife, Rochelle, of Slatersville, R.I. She is predeceased by brothers Roland, Hector, Albert, Rudy, Norman and Leo Beauregard and sisters Angela Vadeboncoeur, Sister Annette Beauregard and Rita Grenier.
Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Helen at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main St. (Route 126), Bellingham, Mass., on Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartier’s Funeral Home, Bellingham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to any charity that serves the poor and disadvantaged. The burial will be private at a later date.
