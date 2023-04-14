Helen R. Getty, 100, of Plainville, Mass., passed away peacefully on March 11th, 2023. Helen was the loving wife of Arthur Getty.
Helen was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on March 22, 1922, and was twin to Ernest Collamati. The twins were born to Juliette (Richard) and Arduino Collamati, and were two of nine children.
Helen attended Bellingham High School and after graduation she worked on the family farm & store, Collamati's Market. Soon after WWII was on, Helen and her two sisters worked for war effort while taking over their brothers' work.
Helen met Eddie Callegaro and in 1944 they married while he was on furlough. They had three children, Denise, Eddie Jr. and Ernest Callegaro. The couple launched a business after the war, Eddie's Food Mart. on the corner of Diamond Hill Road and Wood Avenue in Woonsocket, R.I. Several years later they opened a second market on Bullocks Point Ave., Riverside, R.I. In January 1955, a tragic accident robbed Helen of her beloved Eddie and son, Eddie Jr.
Helen sold the Woonsocket market, but continued to run the Riverside market singlehanded. She met Arthur Getty, a handsome lighthouse keeper at Sabin Point Light for the Coast Guard. Helen and Arthur married in fall of 1956 and moved to Plainville, Mass., shortly thereafter. They had two boys, Timothy and Peter Getty.
Helen went back to work for Collamati's Market after the boys started school and continued to work at Almacs' when Collamati's sold to the chain store.
In 1980, Helen and Arthur lost their son Peter Getty due to a car accident. Peter was 20 years when he passed, the baby of the family, he is still sorely missed today.
After retiring, Helen and Arthur enjoyed traveling around this country visiting relatives and old friends. Helen also worked part time at her son's Callegaro's Old
Depot Deli on Bullocks Point Ave, Riverside, R.I. She prepared award-winning chili, chowder, meatballs & soups, and worked there well into her 80s.
When Helen graduated from high school she was named "Everybody's Friend" and she truly lived up to description all of her life.
Helen is survived by her children, Denise Callegaro, Ernest Callegaro, Timothy Getty and his wife, Andrea. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren: Ruth and her fiancé Jared Ferreira of Woonsocket, Peter Getty of Los Angeles Calif., Aaron Getty and wife, Tia, of Marion, Mass., Hannah and her fiancé, Jeremy Fitton, of Plainville, Mass., Isabel and husband Devin Eisele of North Attleboro, Mass., and Lily Getty of Blackhawk, Colo. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, James, Leila, Logan, Landon, Carter, Joseph and Olive.
Helen was predeceased by her late husband Arthur Getty, late husband Eddie Callegaro, her sons Eddie Callegaro Jr., and Peter Getty. She is also predeceased by eight siblings, Joseph, Louis, Albert, Lucien, Ernest, Romeo Collamati, Juliette Chamberland and Cecilia Baisley.
Funeral arrangements are private at this time. In lieu of flowers donations to Special Olympics in Helen's memory can be made at www.support.specialolympics.org.
