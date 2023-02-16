Helene M. Mastrianni, 64, of Pascoag, formerly of Woonsocket, died Saturday evening Feb. 11, at Landmark Medical Center.
She was the loving wife of Michael S. Mastrianni. Helene and Mike were married on May 14, 1982, and shared over 41 wonderful years together.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Normand and Juliette (Lessard) Cournoyer. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School, Class of 1976. Helene lived many years in Woonsocket and resided in Pascoag for the past 20 years.
In her earlier yeas she worked at Mark Stevens, TJ Maxx and Univis Frames. She was employed by Stop & Shop Supermarkets for many years before retiring.
Helene was an active and outgoing person. She absolutely loved being outdoors and enjoying nature. Camping vacations were her best of times. At home, Helene was very talented at cooking and baking.
Helene had an innate motherly instinct, and her children and grandchildren meant everything in the world to her. She was a friendly and cheerful lady. Her kindness would show itself in all manners. Helene could take any situation and use it to make people laugh. She would undoubtedly agree with the assertion that “Laughter is indeed the best medicine.”
Helene is survived by her husband, Mike, and her daughter, Kate Mastrianni, of Pascoag. She was the mother of the late Nicholas J. Mastrianni and is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jessica Mastrianni, of Worcester, Mass. She was the loving grandmother of Gabriel Benoit and Matthew and Julie Mastrianni. Helen was the sister of Denis Cournoyer of Harrisville, Gerald Cournoyer and his wife, Kathleen, of Foster, Muriel Picard and her husband, Arthur, of Bellingham, Mass., and Diane Leclerc and her husband, Bernard, of North Smithfield, and the late David Cournoyer. Helen is also survived by her extended family of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
A committal payer service for Helene will be Monday, Feb. 27, at 1:30 p.m., at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. A celebration of her life will be planned for this summer.
