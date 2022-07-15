Helene P. Raymond, 76, of Hawthorne Circle, Woonsocket, passed away on July 13, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of Norman R. Raymond. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Marie (Leclerc) Archambault.
Helene had worked as a dietary assistant at Mount St. Francis Nursing Home for several years, in addition to being a homemaker for most of her life.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a son. Christopher Scott Raymond, of Newark, Del.; a daughter, Rebecca Lynn Raymond, and her husband, Lubomir A. Ribarov, of West Hartford, Conn.; a brother, Leo Archambault, of Woonsocket, a sister, Denise Archambault, of Riverside, and two grandchildren Kathryn and Alexander.
She was deeply spiritual and enjoyed devoting time daily to reading religious scripture. She had a special place in her heart for babies, children, and the elderly.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., at St. Agatha’s Church, Joffre Street, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass.
Please visit www.fournier.com for guestbook and directions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.