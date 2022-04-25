Henry A. LeBlanc, 81, of Pascoag, passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 20, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Henry and Florence (Carpentier) LeBlanc. He was the loving husband of 41 years to Angele Harnois LeBlanc.
Henry was a veteran of the United States Airforce, He worked as a project superintendent in the field of construction, his job took him all over the world, he lived in Saudi Arabia for a period for work projects.
He loved motorcycles, and when in better health would ride in his free time.
He also leaves behind his children John LeBlanc of Florida, Cheryl LeClair and her husband, Michael, of Woonsocket, Michael Harnois and his wife, Elizabeth, of Connecticut; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was the brother of Joanne, Denise, and Connie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy. Oakland, R.I. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church, Sayles Avenue, Pascoag. The family will receive visitors at the church prior to the start of service.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Henry to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
