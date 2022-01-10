Henry J. Petrocelli, age 96, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Born in Warwick, he was a son of the late Sylvester and Mary Petrocelli.
Henry served his country honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. He was employed as a mechanic for several companies. A semi-professional athlete, Henry was a talented baseball and basketball player.
He was the loving father of Christine Mills, Dan Petrocelli, and Robert Meyers; brother of Norman Petrocelli, and the late Nick and Alfred Petrocelli. Henry is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. His burial with military honors will be in the R.I. Veterans’ Cemetery, Exeter.
