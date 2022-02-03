Henry J. St. Pierre, 99, began his eternal life on Jan. 23. Henry was born in New Bedford, Mass., son of the late Narcisse and Georgianna (Noel) St. Pierre. He was raised in Central Falls and resided in Pawtucket for the last 35 years.
He was predeceased by a son, Henry E., and former wife, Amelia (Fournier). He was also predeceased by brothers Armand, Leo, and George; sisters Rhea (Doda), Annette (Tooma), and Dora (Morissette). He is survived by a son, Michael (Robin), two granddaughters, two nephews, and five nieces.
Mr. St. Pierre’s work career included construction, textiles, and retired as a 30-year employee at Collyer Wire Manufacturing Company. Henry enlisted in the Army on Oct. 29, 1940, and was honorably discharged on Sept. 16, 1945. He was a member of the 1st Infantry Division, Battery B, 33rd Field Artillery. When the U.S. entered WWII, he participated in the amphibious landing at Oran City, Algeria, and actively fought in the North African Campaign. He then participated in the invasion of Sicily. After Sicily, he returned to England to prepare for the invasion of Normandy at Omaha Beach. After landing on Omaha Beach, Henry was actively engaged in battles throughout northern France, Belgium, and into the Rhineland. Toward the end of November 1944, he volunteered to go behind enemy lines, in the vicinity of Merode, Germany. While behind enemy lines he radioed in critical enemy positions at great personal risk. He was captured by the Germans on Nov. 29, 1944, and spent the remainder of the war as a POW until liberated on May 9, 1945. For his Gallantry in Action, Mr. St. Pierre was awarded the Silver Star. He was also recognized in receiving the American Defense Service Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars and one Silver Star, the WWII Victory Medal, and the POW Medal.
A committal and inurnment service, with military honors, will be held in the spring at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, R.I. Arrangements are by the O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
