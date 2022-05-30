Henry M. “Hank” Fournier, 90, of Sawmill Road, Harmony, passed away on Friday, May 27, at the Greenville Center, Greenville. He was the husband of the late Margaret E. “Peggy” (Parker) Fournier. They had been married for 64 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Henry Albert Fournier and Jessie Washburn Fournier. He had lived in Harmony for 63 years previously living in Warwick, R.I.
Hank was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He also held a black belt in karate.
Hank’s love for custom cars was a lifelong passion. He worked in the auto body profession his entire life building custom cars and custom race cars. Hank was also a race car driver in the Trans-Am series and worked with the industry great’s such as Carol Shelby and Robert “Bob” Tasca Sr. building the early Tasca race cars. Hank was also the proprietor of Hank’s Auto Body.
He leaves his children, Kevin Fournier and his wife, Joelle, of Smithfield, Cheryl Preston and her husband, Steven, of Greenville, Cindy Cashman and Michael Fournier of Brooklyn, Conn. He was the grandfather of Michael Fournier, PJ Cashman, Michaela Fournier and fiancé, Julian Emerich, and Brandon Fournier. He was the great-grandfather of Luca Cashman. He was the brother of the late Hebert Strandring and Jessie Sionne.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 3, at 11 a.m., at the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial with Military Honors will be in Highland Park, Johnston. Visitation is Thursday, June 2, from 4 to7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to American Kidney Fund @ www.Kidneyfund.org.
Those planning on attending are encouraged to bring their street rod or classic car in Hank’s honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.