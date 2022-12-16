Hilda Bartoletto Virgilio, 84, of Overland Park, Kan., lost her 12-year battle with cancer on Nov. 28, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home with her husband and daughter by her side.
Hilda was born on June 5, 1938, in Woonsocket, R.I., to Giuseppe and Pasqualina Ventre Bartoletto. After graduating from Woonsocket High School in 1955, she pursued a secretarial career until her marriage to Michael Virgilio in 1961. With his many work related transfers, she made many lifelong friends in many parts of the country.
In 1967 when their daughter Natalie arrived, Hilda became a stay-at-home mom, encouraging and guiding her piano lessons and dance classes. Later Hilda re-entered the work force, volunteering in a Denver area school district and later at Overland Park Regional Hospital for many years. Hilda cherished and so enjoyed time spent with her two grandchildren, Brett and Julia. She also loved spending time with friends, playing bridge, arts and crafts, lunch out, then working it off at the health club or aerobic classes. She especially enjoyed fine dining and the theater.
Hilda loved to travel throughout the U.S., Europe and Mexico. She and Mike spent many winters escaping the cold, visiting family in Southern California; also spending many weeks in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She especially enjoyed exploring her Italian heritage, with trips to Italy and Sicily.
Hilda is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Avellino (Bart). She is survived by her husband of 61 years, daughter Natalie, grandchildren Brett and Julia, sisters in law Carmela and husband Ossie, and Anne Bartoletto, three nieces and their families, and numerous cousins and relatives.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m., at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church, 9510 127th St. Overland Park, Kan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Community Hospice, 16201 W. 95th St., Ste 220, Lenexa, KS, 66219.
