Hilda Bartoletto Virgilio, 84, of Overland Park, Kan., lost her 12-year battle with cancer on Nov. 28, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home with her husband and daughter by her side.

Hilda was born on June 5, 1938, in Woonsocket, R.I., to Giuseppe and Pasqualina Ventre Bartoletto. After graduating from Woonsocket High School in 1955, she pursued a secretarial career until her marriage to Michael Virgilio in 1961. With his many work related transfers, she made many lifelong friends in many parts of the country.

