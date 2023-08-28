UXBRIDGE - Holly E. (Goulet) Desplaines, 54, of Uxbridge, Mass., passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, with her loving family and friends by her side.
Holly’s life centered around her daughter, Victoria, and her family. She took great pride in her work with people with disabilities. She loved spending time at the beach, especially at Mystic Seaport in CT. She also loved being with friends and enjoyed many trips, dinner dates and laughs with them. Holly was nicknamed “Jolly Holly” because of her beautiful and happy personality.
She was born in Milford, Mass., on Jan. 4, 1969, and was a graduate of Uxbridge High School. Later, she earned her associate degree in business administration. She had been employed at the former Milford National Bank for 23 years and later worked for the former Seven Hills Foundation and then Open Sky Community services.
She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Victoria Desplaines, of Uxbridge, Mass., and her fiancé, Joseph Dion; her adoring parents, George W. and Mary C. Goulet, of Uxbridge, Mass.; her siblings Erik Goulet and his wife, Erin, of Uxbridge, and Melissa Goulet of Nashua, N.H.; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Goulet, of Sutton. Holly is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and her lifelong friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Glenn W. Goulet.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 North Main St., Route 122, Uxbridge, Mass.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home.
Holly’s wishes for those attending the visiting hours and funeral service were to wear bright and cheerful clothing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spread cheer and kindness in Holly’s memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.