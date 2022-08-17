Howard M. Backner, 88, who lived in Pawtucket for most of his life before moving to Lincoln and then Cumberland, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Miriam Hospital with his family by his side. He is now reunited with his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Joan E. (Schechter) Backner, who died in 2010.
He was the cherished father of Jonathan Backner and his wife Christine of Cumberland, Jill Ciccotelli and her husband David of Methuen, Mass., and James Backner and his wife Lynn of North Attleboro, Mass.
Born on Aug. 6, 1934, in Manchester, England, he was the son of the late Jack and Jane (Varley) Backner and brother of the late Dorothy M. Rosen. He worked in the food service industry for 28 years.
Howie, especially in his later years, was happiest when surrounded by family and friends – whether it involved going out to eat, traveling, playing cards, watching a ball game or sporting event with family or simply sitting in the sun, listening to music and telling stories. A renowned soccer player, bowler, and an avid sportsman who enjoyed horse racing and watching sports (and rooting for any team besides the local ones!)
He was especially proud of his seven grandchildren – Hillary, Rachel, Jared, Jenna, Corey, Brady and Ryan.
The family is grateful for the overwhelming support he received while he resided at Chapel Hill Senior Living. A special thanks to his dear friend Claire Calonne.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Breaktime Bowl, 999 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Miriam Hospital.
