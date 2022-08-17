Howard M. Backner, 88, who lived in Pawtucket for most of his life before moving to Lincoln and then Cumberland, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Miriam Hospital with his family by his side. He is now reunited with his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Joan E. (Schechter) Backner, who died in 2010.

He was the cherished father of Jonathan Backner and his wife Christine of Cumberland, Jill Ciccotelli and her husband David of Methuen, Mass., and James Backner and his wife Lynn of North Attleboro, Mass.

