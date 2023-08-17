Howard N. Cote Jr., 91, of Cumberland passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
He was the husband of the late Claire V. (Drouin) Cote. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Howard N. Cote Sr. and Aldea M. (Cardin) Cote. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
He was a United States Marine Veteran serving during the Korean War.
Howard enjoyed working in his yard, but most of all spending time with his family.
He was a cement finisher by profession and for more than 30 years was also a member of the Bricklayers and Masons Union of Massachusetts - Local 7, as well as the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.
He is survived by his children, David N. Cote and his wife, Doreen, of Cumberland, Steven A. Cote of Coventry, and Barbara A. Queenan and her husband, Steven, of Cumberland; his six grandchildren, James Cote and his wife, Amy, Stephanie Ragosta and her husband, Dominic, Lisa Cote, Jason Cote, Kendra Queenan and Cody Queenan; his two step-grandchildren, Aimee and Jeremy Joubert; as well as his three great-grandchildren, Emma and Mason Moisao and Addilynn Cote, along with his half-sister, Margaret Cunneen.
The family wishes to thank the staff of VNA Care New England Hospice and The Holiday Retirement Home for the care and compassion provided to our father and grandfather during his illness.
A celebration of Howard's life will be held at a date in the future to be announced by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI 02864.
