Howard W. Mitchell Jr., 84, passed away Nov. 1, 2022.

Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Howard W. Sr. and Doris (Monahan) Mitchell; beloved husband of Barbara Ann (Petrucci) Mitchell; devoted father of Jodi Charron and her husband, Paul Charron, of Glocester R.I., and Jeffrey Mitchell and family of Cummings, Ga.; cherished grandfather of Sarah Mitchell, Stephen Mitchell, Danielle Charron, Michelle Charron, Gizelle Charron. He is also survived by his two sisters, Dawn Silvia and Judith Hayes Bondeson.

