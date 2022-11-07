Howard W. Mitchell Jr., 84, passed away Nov. 1, 2022.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Howard W. Sr. and Doris (Monahan) Mitchell; beloved husband of Barbara Ann (Petrucci) Mitchell; devoted father of Jodi Charron and her husband, Paul Charron, of Glocester R.I., and Jeffrey Mitchell and family of Cummings, Ga.; cherished grandfather of Sarah Mitchell, Stephen Mitchell, Danielle Charron, Michelle Charron, Gizelle Charron. He is also survived by his two sisters, Dawn Silvia and Judith Hayes Bondeson.
Howard was a graduate of North Providence High School and RISD with a degree in Architecture. He worked his entire life for the family business, Sterling Engineering & Construction Company, located in Providence, R.I. Howard also was a proud service member of the United States Navy.
He loved boating, horses, building, painting, and spending time with his loving family.
Burial in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to either the: Dare to Dream Military Ranch, at https://www.daretodreamranch.org/donate; 12 Snagwood Road, Foster RI 02825, dedicated to veterans that offer programs such as equine, fishing and horticulture, all the things he loved to do; or to the Folds of Honor foundation; https://foldsofhonor.org/ donations go directly to scholarships to support the families of American heroes, children and spouses of America's fallen and disabled service members. Both are non-profit organizations.
