Ida L. (Gartside) Farnworth, 90, of Lincoln, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Edward J. “Joe” Farnworth. Ida courageously fought pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Fred and Edith (Barrett) Gartside, she had lived in Lincoln since 1954, and wintered for many years in Vero Beach, Fla.
Ida proudly worked for many years as a nurse at Hattie Ide Chaffee Home, East Providence and Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, retiring in 1995. She was an accomplished and dedicated duplicate bridge player at the Warwick Bridge Club and Vero Beach Bridge Club. She achieved Life Master status as a bridge player.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Andrews and Barbara Farnworth, both of Lincoln; her two grandchildren, Michael Felber and Christina Raciti; and her niece, Susan Corrigan, of Florida. She was the sister of the late Lily Coombs.
Her funeral will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Redwood Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, R.I., 02904, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
