Our dear mother, Idella (Holmes) Yankee, sadly passed away on May 14, 2022, at the age of 95.
Del was born in Norfolk, Mass., to father, the late William Holmes, and mother, the late Idella (Wilson) Holmes. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and recently became a great-great-grandmother who was always there when we needed her.
She was also known as “Grammy” in Cumberland and at Ginny B’s. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 60 years, William R. Yankee, and sons, Douglas, William and James, and also siblings Ruth Sanders and George Holmes.
She is survived by sons David Yankee and his wife, Beverly, Steven Yankee and his wife, Joanne, daughter, Crystelle Pierce, and her husband, Roger, and grandchildren Bill, Tom, Derek, Robin, Paul, Brenda, Natalie, Lindsay, Shana, Brad and Scott, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeHealth Hospice at hopehealthco.org.
