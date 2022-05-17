Irene C. Liard, 85, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.
She was pre deceased by her loving husband, Robert Liard. She was born in Manville, R.I., on April 5, 1937, the daughter of the late Normand and Yvonne Ducharme.
She was the loving mother to her son, Scott Liard, and his wife, Karen, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and to her daughter, Lynn Christianson, and her husband, David Christianson, of Ashburnham, Mass. She leaves four cherished grandchildren, Jonathan Liard and his wife, Megan, along with their most precious children Claire and Robert; Eric Liard and his wife, Christi, David Christianson III and Alyssa Christianson and her partner, David Elfenbein. She also leaves behind her most loved sister Dolores Misiaszek of Manville, R.I., and was predeceased by her brother, Denis Ducharme.
All of her nieces and nephews, friends and family were always in her heart and gave her great pleasure throughout her lifetime of joyous holiday celebrations.
Irene worked as a federal employee for 23 years, followed by work as a legal aide and a school bus monitor. She enjoyed attending theater productions, travel, music and dancing. Irene and Bob especially loved family get-togethers for holidays and family occasions, where they would often entertain everyone with stories and singing. Irene will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all who knew her.
Her funeral will be held Friday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m., from Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass.. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville, R.I. Interment will follow at the Swandale Cemetery, Mendon, Mass. Visiting hours are on Thursday, May 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
