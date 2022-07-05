Irene Espinosa, 92, passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Espinosa.
Born January 12, 1930 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. She worked at Allendale Insurance for over 25 years. She had a passion for genealogy, enjoyed bingo, playing cards and Pictionary with family.
She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Accetta and her husband, Richard, of Cranston, Jean Drinan and her husband, William, of Johnston, and Diane Cotter and her husband, Timothy, of Plainville, Mass., as well as seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her sister Beatrice Bernier, and six brothers, George, Thomas, Clifford, Albert, Arthur and Jeremiah.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 11 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs - Holy Trinity Parish in Woonsocket. Burial to follow at St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
