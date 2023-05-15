Irene Julia (DeMolles) O'Reilly, 85, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Mount St. Rita Health Centre in Cumberland.
She was the wife of the late Nicholas Brendan O'Reilly.
Born in Brockton, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia (Alksninis) DeMolles. She had resided in Cumberland for the past 57 years, previously residing in South Attleboro, Mass.
Irene was a devoted communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church, where she was active in the Women's Club. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, John O'Reilly, and his wife, Julie, of Northborough, Mass.; her three daughters, Christine O'Reilly-Stewart and her husband, Kenneth, of Halifax, Mass.; Joan Dion and her husband, Ronald, of Lincoln; and Carol O'Reilly of Cumberland; her brother, Edward DeMolles of West Bridgewater, Mass.; her seven grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony DeMolles.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Irene's Life Celebration, which will be held with visiting hours on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., and will continue on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 9 a.m., at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., at the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will take place at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Mount St. Rita Health Centre, Activities Fund, 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
