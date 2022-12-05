Irene L. (Goulet) Goulet, 92, formerly of Woodhaven Drive, Cumberland, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in the Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln. She was the wife of the late F. Albert Goulet.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Aurore (Boisvert) Goulet. She resided in Cumberland for over 50 years, previously residing in Central Falls.
Mrs. Goulet was a credit accounts receivable clerk for the former Health Tex Inc. in Cumberland for many years until her retirement.
Irene was a communicant of the St. John Vianney Church. She was a member of the Cumberland Seniors and the St. John Vianney Seniors. She enjoyed bowling, reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles, but most of all spending time with her family.
She leaves her son Dennis Goulet and his wife, Christine, of Rehoboth, Mass.; her two daughters, Susan Kavanagh and her husband, Ted, of Cape Cod and Diane Correia and her fiance, Tom, of Marshfield, Mass.; and her five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Adam, Ryan, Andrea, and Lindsay; and her eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Pearl Jette, of Lincoln. She was also the mother of the late Robert Goulet and sister of the late Omer, Edmond and Normand Goulet.
Her funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Cumberland Senior Center, 1464 Diamond Hill Road - Suite 1, Cumberland, RI 02864.
