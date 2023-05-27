Irene M. Capparella, 91, died Thursday May 25, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.
Irene was the loving wife of the late Sylvio Capparella.
Born and raised in Manville, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Alma (Dupuis) Peloquin. Irene was a resident of Manville for most of her life. She also lived in Woonsocket for a number of years and in more recent years she lived at the senior community on Franklin Street in Lincoln.
In her earlier years Irene worked at the Manville Jenks Mill. She also worked at Berkshire-Hathaway and U.S. Rubber. She was also employed at Archway Cookies and Paramount Press for many years before retiring.
Irene and Sylvio Capparella dated for several years in the 1960s and 70s and were married on June 30, 1973. Sadly, Sylvio passed away suddenly on Jan. 14, 1977. Irene was heartbroken over the loss of her husband but she relied on her deep faith and cherished Sylvio’s memory for the rest of her life. Irene’s family takes comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with Sylvio forever.
Irene was a lifelong communicant of St. James Parish in Manville. She volunteered for many activities at the church she loved so much. As an extension of her faith, Irene traveled with her sister Therese visiting a number of Marian and other religious shrines. She was also supportive of the works of several missionary organizations and involved with several intercessory prayer groups. Irene, along with her sister Therese, also were very faithful in making sure to visit and provide companionship and cheerful support to any family members or friends who were homebound or in nursing care. Watch out world, when Irene and Therese were together they were truly “On a Mission from God”! They weren’t just sisters, they were best friends.
Irene also liked to travel especially up north to see relatives in Canada or go in the other direction south to the sunshine state of Florida.
Irene will be remembered as a fun and loving special aunt to her extended family. She had a blast taking her nieces and nephews sledding and skating in the winter. Irene’s smile and hopeful outlook on life will endure.
Irene was the sister of the late J. Romeo, J. Camille, Armand and Gerard Peloquin, Claire Bourget and Therese Peloquin. Irene is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Friday, June 2, 2023, from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St., Manville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Division St. Manville. Irene will be laid to rest alongside her beloved Sylvio at Precious Blood Cemetery in Woonsocket. Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Irene at visiting hours Friday morning from 8:30-9:45 a.m., prior to Mass at the funeral home.
