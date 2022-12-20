Irene M. (Trzuskowski) Hogan, 88, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Miriam Hospital, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of the late Francis G. Hogan.
Born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Nowak) Trzuskowski, she had lived in Cumberland for 60 years. She was a communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church, Cumberland.
Irene worked as the head copywriter in the advertising department for the Outlet Company, Providence, before retiring to raise her family. She was a graduate of Endicott College, Beverly, Mass. She was on the Alumnae Council Board at Endicott for many years, earning the Outstanding Alumna Award, Class of 1953.
She was an avid reader, especially enjoying mystery & suspense novels. She loved dinner on her screened porch with family on summer nights, watching the New England Patriots, the hunt of antiques all over New England, traveling with dad especially up and down the coastline, staying in B & B's from Maine to the Cape and beyond.
She is survived by one daughter, Mary Beth Hogan of Lincoln; two sons, David F. Hogan of Pawtucket and Robert M. Hogan of Lincoln.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Endicott College c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, 376 Hale St., Beverly, MA 01915, would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.