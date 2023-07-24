Iride Margie (Giromini) Desrosiers, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the Friendly Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Donald O. Desrosiers.
Born in Franklin, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Nello and Lydia (Langoni) Giromini. Margie lived in Woonsocket for several years then moved to Albion where she lived for 40 years prior to moving back to Kennedy Manor.
She was a receptionist in the office of Dr. Leonard Staudinger for several years and also worked as a travel show coordinator for Travel Experience, BV Tourism Council, and Conway Tours until retiring in 1997.
She was president and program chairwomen for the Providence Association of Medical Assistants. She was the past secretary at the Social Club at Kennedy Manor and on the advisory board, and entertainment committee. She was active in the democratic town politics. She was a graduate of CCRI in public relations. Her skills included politics, RSVP, veterans affairs, and several fundraisers. She was a member of the “Vivacious Red Hatters” for 10 years.
She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her two children, Sandra Davis of Woonsocket and Donald N. Desrosiers and his wife, Anne, of Lincoln; one grandson, Jamie Beaulieu, and his wife, Laurie, of Woonsocket, and a great grandson, Kyle Beaulieu, of Woonsocket; one sister, Jeannette “Jan” Liard of Florida, and her nephew, James Liard, and his wife, Debra, of Fla.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at 10 a.m., in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial is private.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RTI Veterans Home in Margies memory would be appreciated. Visit sdipardomcfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.