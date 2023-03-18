Jacqueline A. Kowalewski, 91, of Manville died peacefully Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Westerly Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Westerly.
She was the loving wife of the late Walter Kowalewski. Jacqueline and Walter were married on Aug. 25, 1951, and shared over 63 years together until his passing in May of 2015.
Born in Millville, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Henry and Rhea (Gauthier) Levitre. She grew up in Blackstone and was a resident of Manville for most of her life.
In her earlier years, Jacqueline worked at several local companies including Finklesteins, Art Garment and American Tourister. She was also employed at the Fogarty Hospital in North Smithfield for many years before retiring in 2001.
Jacqueline’s life centered around her home and family activities. She faithfully kept up with her yard work and maintained a spotless home. She was highly talented at sewing and garment repair. She baked her trademark hermits, always a hit with anyone who was lucky to savor one.
Some of her favorite times were annual family camping trips at Nickerson State Park in Brewster on Cape Cod where she loved to take in all that summer has to offer. Along with her husband, Walter, Jacqueline enjoyed many trips to Aruba with her son and his wife. Jackie took Aruba by storm and could certainly attest to its well-deserved motto “One Happy Island.”
No account of Jackie’s life would be complete without acknowledging her lifelong allegiance to “Her” Red Sox. Year after year she supported the Sox through thick and thin, there is no doubt Jackie was a die-hard Sox fan. She especially loved cheering on Mookie Betts! Mookie was “her guy.”
Jackie will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends. She was a cheerful and outgoing lady who always had a special spring in her step.
Jacqueline is survived by her son, Gary, and his wife, Denise, who Jackie considered as her daughter of Hope Valley. She was the sister of the late Clement, Robert, Henry Jr., Norman and Rene Levitre, Marion Crochiere, Leah Haines and Patricia Maher. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral service will be Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Jacqueline will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Walter, at St. James Cemetery in Manville. Visiting hours are Saturday, March 24, from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. In recognition of green being her favorite color, please consider wearing something green in memory of Jackie at her services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org or the Alzheimer’s Association of R.I., www.alz.org.
