Jacqueline J. (Trudel) Harpin, 87, of North Smithfield, died February 6, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
She was the wife of the late Ernest E. "Popeye" Harpin. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Rene R. and Alida C. (Gariepy) Trudel.
Mrs. Harpin was a 1952 graduate of St. Clare High School. She worked in the accounting department at CVS for 15 years, retiring in 1993. Jacqueline was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and its Senior's Club. She enjoyed playing cards, Wii bowling tournaments with her cousins and friends, and bingo. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
She leaves her children, Denise Barrette and her husband, Donald, of Gilbert, Ariz., Jo-Ann Lessard and her husband, Marc, of North Smithfield, Michelle Gravel and her husband, Carl, of Woonsocket, and Celeste Clancy, and her wife, Julie Ashlock, of Valrico, Fla.; her sister, Claire Remillard, of Slatersville; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, beginning with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Villa at St. Antoine's Activities Fund, 400 Mendon Road, North Smithfield, RI 02896.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
