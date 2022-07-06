Jai-Juan M. Giguere, 22, of Woonsocket, died July 1, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Celine (Giguere) Osondu, and her husband, Ridwan, of Woonsocket, and Daniel Jordan and his girlfriend, Elizabeth "Bucky" Priest, of Providence.
Jai-Juan attended Good Shepherd School, was a graduate of Woonsocket High School, and attended classes at CCRI. He was a free-spirited, independent, and ambitious man, who loved to travel, and who made friends everywhere he went. Jai-Juan's passions included skateboarding and photography, and he would often merge the two, taking photos and videos of his friends while they were skateboarding. He even took some of his classmates' senior photos. Another pastime Jai enjoyed was upcycling vintage clothing and giving it a modern twist. He would scour the racks at Savers, take a piece of clothing, and turn it into something unique. He also designed T-shirts, hair wraps, and hats that he would later sell online. Jai-Juan was a loveable person who genuinely cared about those around him.
Besides his mother, Celine, father, Daniel, and stepfather, Ridwan, he leaves his siblings, Israhel, Najih, Amir, and Amina Osondu, Orlan Thomas, and Kylee Arruda, all of Woonsocket, BryceLee Jordan of Providence, and Isyss Uruza of Kansas City, Mo; his maternal grandmother, Jeannine Giguere-Gagnon, and her husband, James, of Woonsocket; his maternal grandfather, Johnnie Chattman, of Woonsocket; his paternal grandmother, Marguerite Jordan, of Central Falls; his paternal grandfather, Daniel Harris, of Woonsocket; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friend who were like family to him. He was predeceased by his uncle, Darren Harris.
His visitation will be held Friday, July 9, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m., at Union Cemetery, Smithfield Road, North Smithfield, R.I.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.