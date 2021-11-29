James A. Dyndur, 58, of Williamsport, Md., passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 26, 2021.
He had been a resident of Williamsport for the past five years. Prior to that, he was a longtime resident of Virginia since 1986.
Jim grew up in Woonsocket, R.I., and attended the Woonsocket Vocational High School where he thrived in classes like carpentry and developed a love for creating and building with his hands. He belonged to the Outdoor Club, enjoyed camping andgoing to punk rock concerts with his many friends. After graduating high school, Jim proudly enlisted in the United States Army. Jim honorably served in the Army from September 1980 to February 1987. The highest rank achieved was sergeant-promotable.
Jim was assigned multiple MOS’ (job specialties), also graduated Airborne Ranger Training, and served in several countries. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, a meritorious mast; and at his last duty station at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Jim was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his contributions to operations in the classified area of satellite communications in direct support to various national security agencies.
After the military, Jim became a NARI-certified lead carpenter for 30+ years. He thoroughly enjoyed specializing in decks, gazebos, other outdoor structures, as well as home restorations. He hand-crafted each project into a work of art. Jim lived by the mantra that one should work hard and play hard. He was an active member of a local American Legion Post; he loved spending time with his down to earth friends, was an accomplished outdoorsman who loved fishing and spending time at ocean beaches. Jimmy was well known and appreciated for his quick wit, being ridiculously humorous, and ability to light up a room with his big personality. He was kind, had a compassionate soul, and freely offered a helping hand. Jim was fearless and never gave up, he always expressed hope; he forgave well; and made opportunities to let love’s light shine.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Sr., his mother, Gloria; and his brother, Joseph Jr.
He was the nephew of Patricia Richards, Joanne Couepel; Walter, Vincent, Peter and Martin Dyndur, Pauline Ryan and Carolyn Smith. He is also survived by many cousins and their families, and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.
Those of us who loved Jim ache with his passing. Our sentiments are united with those of a good friend of Jim’s who writes, “James was a true friend. In life one can count on one hand the number of true friends that one has and I am very proud to count James as one of them. He is truly missed and leaves a large void that won’t be filled. Love you bud.” – Burkhart L., Oregon.
A private service was previously held in Baltimore, MD.
