James A. “Jimmy” Schwartz, 65, of Hartford Pike in Scituate passed away on Saturday, May 6, at the Hospice Intake Center, Providence.
He was the son of the late Allen B. and Lena (Pinga) Schwartz. He was born in Smithfield, raised his children in Providence, and had lived his most recent years in Scituate.
He had been a Sales Manager for Thomsen Food Service in East Providence for 44 years.
He was an avid reader of crime and espionage novels, he loved Italian home cooking, horn-heavy live music, NASA and all things related to the cosmos, joke telling, word/mind puzzles, going to the beach, and above all spending time with his close friends and family.
He was a lifetime member of the Greystone Social Club in North Providence.
He leaves his children, Ariana L. Schwartz and her partner Scott of North Smithfield and Alexander J. Schwartz and his partner Jenny of Woonsocket. He was the Grandfather of Owen, Reese, Vivian and Llewyn. He was the brother of Stephen A. Schwartz of Citrus Heights, Calif., Cathy A. Schwartz of North Providence, Carol A. Schwartz of North Providence, and Chris A. (Lee) Schwartz of Cranston and brother-in-law of Carrie Schwartz of Chepachet. He was the brother of the late Thomas J. “TJ” Schwartz.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville. His funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Rock N Jock Charities (rocknjockcharities.com).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.