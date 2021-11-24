James A. Keegan Jr. 67, of River Road, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021, at Milford Regional Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of Becky (Carpentier) Keegan. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Margaret (Wojcik) Keegan of Blackstone, Mass., and the late James A. Keegan Sr.
Jim was the maintenance director for the Blackstone Housing Authority for the past five years. He previously worked for The Stadium Theater also as maintenance director and was the owner and operator of CK General Contruction for many years. Jim, along with his wife, Becky, were active in the youth and adult CYO programs for many years. Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus, North Smithfield Council.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Sheramy Turcotte and her husband, Neil, and Kelly St. Gelais and her husband, Rob, all of Millville, Mass.; sons, Christopher J. Keegan and his wife, Jennifer, of Valdosta, Ga., and Kory Keegan and his wife, Shanna, of Thompson, Conn.; and a sister, Peggy Keegan, of Blackstone, Mass. He was also the devoted grandfather to 23 grandchildren, Simon, Keegan, Ezra, and Baylen Turcotte, Andrew, Benjamin, Zofia, Nathan, Julia, Max, Anna, Adrian, Jude, Lucia, and Charlie St. Gelais, Brigid, Thomas, Declan, and Samuel Keegan, and Lacie, Brighton, Maggie, and Camilla Keegan.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Agatha’s Church, Joffre Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Blackstone. Visiting hours are Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
