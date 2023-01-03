James A. Wright, 77, of Ann Street, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Summit Commons, Providence. He was the companion of JoAnne O’Brien.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late James and Edna M. (Smith) Wright, he was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Mr. Wright was a mail clerk for the United States Postal Service for 26 years, retiring in 1999.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Post #14, American Legion, Cumberland, the Almeida-Hines Post #22, DAV, the Eugene T. Lefebvre Post #1271, VFW, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the 196th Light Infantry Brigade Association, the 4th Battalion – 31st Infantry Association, the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Cumberland Veterans Council.
Jim was also a member of the Cumberland Beagle Club and Thornton Beagle Club, an honorary member of the Oak Hill Beagle Club and a past member of the Southern Massachusetts Beagle Club.
Besides his companion, he is survived by two sisters, Marilyn Lawrence of Cumberland and Susan McKay of Bristol; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday, Jan.6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, 1010 Hartford Ave., Unit 1, Johnston, R.I. 02919, the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3004, Warwick, R.I. 02886, or Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, R.I. 02917, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
