James C. Ison , 78, of North Smithfield, R.I., died Friday, May 27, 2022, at home.
He was the husband of Eileen (Briere) Ison. Born in Kona, Ky., he was the son of the late Amos Ison and Josephine (Whittaker) Chupko.
James served in the Navy, and participated in the Cuban blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked several years for the Taft-Peirce Manufacturing Company in Woonsocket, before beginning his career in the boiler plant for the Providence VA Medical Center, retiring as a supervisor.
He was a former member of many groups including the Red Cross, Wallum Lake Rod and Gun Club, a volunteer fire-fighter for Primrose in North Smithfield, and the North Smithfield Football Parents Club. He was the co-founder and first president of the N.S. Express Football and Cheerleading Association. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Besides his wife, Eileen, he is survived by his two sons, Timothy Ison and his wife, Elizabeth, of South Kingstown, William Ison and his wife, Dawn, of Whitinsville, Mass.; two step-children, Michael Menard and his wife, Laura, of Marshall, Mich., and Lynda Walsh and her husband, Edward, of North Smithfield; his brother, Robert Chupko of Hudson, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Sariena and Lily May Ison, and Heather and Cassie Menard. He was predeceased by his siblings, Darlene Ison, Richard and Ronald Chupko.
His funeral will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, R.I. Burial will follow in parish cemetery. Masks are required for services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Smithfield Food Pantry, PO Box 283, Slatersville, RI 02876, or the Friends of the North Smithfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 653, Slatersville, RI 02876.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.