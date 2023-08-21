James E. Conway passed away on May 14, 2023, at age 75 in Denver, Colo., after a short illness. He was born on April 3, 1948, in Providence, R.I.
Jimmy, to his friends and family, was the son of Ruth Anne (Mulgrew) Conway of Blackstone, Mass., and James E. Conway of Cumberland Hill, R.I. He grew up in Cumberland Hill and graduated from Cumberland High School in 1966. Jim received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Utah in 1970, and a law degree from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1973.
He chose to become a public defender, which aligned well with his sense of social justice and belief that everyone deserves good representation under the law. He practiced law in Vermont, Montana, and most of his career in Glenwood Springs, Colo., where he lived until his death.
He was proud of his Irish ancestry and celebrated it. Jim loved the outdoors and slept under the stars whenever he could, climbed mountains, and made friends wherever he went. He especially loved family and his extended family of cousins, nephews, nieces, uncles, and aunts. The Conway family reunions were not to be missed. Jim loved Rhode Island and visited family and the ocean there every year until his death this spring.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Dakin, children Emily Dakin Conway and Alison Hope Conway; his sister, Elizabeth Little, and brothers Joseph and Jeffrey Conway as well as grandchildren Nora and Oscar.
A gathering of family and friends will be held in Glenwood Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.ONeillFuneralHomes.com.
