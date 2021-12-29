James F. Coleman Jr., 75, of Smithfield passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in Providence, R.I.
Born May 25, 1946 in Pawtucket, R.I., he was a son of the late James F. Sr. and Alicia (Duffy) Coleman.
James grew up in Pawtucket and lived nearly all his life there before moving to Smithfield 17 years ago. He graduated from St. Raphael Academy and then Our Lady of Providence Seminary before receiving his Master’s in Divinity from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Md.
He was ordained into the priesthood in 1972 and served at various churches in Rhode Island including St. Mary’s in Newport, St. Anne’s in Cranston, St. Michael’s in Providence and the diocesan retreat center in Portsmouth. He served as chaplain to the Providence Firefighters and the hospitals Our Lady of Fatima and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
Jim left the priesthood in 1995 and worked at the CranstonArc at Access Point, R.I. as a transportation manager.
He enjoyed sailing, hiking and camping all over New England. He was a big history buff and known for his wealth of knowledge and love of the firefighting profession.
Jim is survived by his two brothers, Retired Chief Robert M. Coleman, NAFD, and wife, Cheryl, of North Attleboro, Mass., and William J. and wife, Mary Anne, Coleman of Cumberland, R.I.
He also leaves four nieces and nephews: Chief Christopher Coleman, NAFD, and wife, Jodi, of Attleboro, Mass., Shannon Shepardson and husband, Cory, of North Attleboro, Mass., Melissa D’Ambrosia and husband, Steven, of Cumberland, and Andrew Coleman of Warren, R.I.; also several great-nieces.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove St., North Attleboro. The family requests everyone wear masks at services due to Covid.
A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I., at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Access Point Rhode Island, 111 Parkway, Cranston, R.I.
To sign an online guestbook for Jim, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com .
