James F. Kelly (PFD. Ret.), 94, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.
James was the beloved husband of the late Anne M. (McElroy) Kelly for 59 years. Born in New York City and raised in Hell’s Kitchen, Colo., Tyrone, Ireland, and Mt. Pleasant, Providence, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Carney) Kelly.
After graduating from La Salle Academy and serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, James joined the Providence Fire Department, where he served for 34 years, rising to Deputy Chief until his retirement in 1989.
A resident of Greenville since 1981, James was a communicant of St. Philip Catholic Parish. A steadfast patriarch devoted to his family, faith, and country, he will be fondly remembered for his spirit of generosity, his warm sense of humor, and his pride in his Irish roots. For James, there was no greater joy than spending time with his wife Anne and their large and loving family.
James is survived by his nine children: James Michael and wife, Meg, Kevin, Daniel and wife Kathleen, Dorothy Odgren and husband, Jim, Anne Marie and partner, Vinny Pagano, Roseanne Carlson and husband, Bob, Mary LaFazia and husband, Russ, Bernard and wife, Katy, and Sharon Lindholm and husband, Rick.
He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Matt Kelly and wife Kate, Kate Egan and husband, Martin, Meghan Kelly and husband, Matt Ferrara, Andrew Odgren, Kathleen Chilton and husband Chris, Shannon Carlson and fiancé, Tom Lima, Lauren McDonough and husband, Chris, Bobby Carlson and wife, Heather, and James Kelly; and three great-grandchildren: May Egan, and Lee and Wes Kelly.
James was predeceased by his siblings John, Teresa McDougall, and Agnes Wolfe. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in both the U.S. and Ireland. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Village at Waterman Lake, where he resided for the last year.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike. Visiting hours Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. May his faithful soul be at the right hand of God.
