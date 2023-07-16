James “Jim” Cannon, 65, of Woonsocket died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late M. Durkan and Jeanne (Powell) Cannon. He was a lifelong resident of the city. Mr. Cannon was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence High School Class of 1975 and a graduate of Providence College class of 1979.
Jim was the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Woonsocket before retiring. As a longtime city employee, Jim was a hard-working person who was well liked by his coworkers. He was dedicated to the overall well-being of his community and seldom missed work. When a major snowstorm would hit the area Jim would step up to the plate and served as a dispatcher for clean-up efforts.
Jim was a lifetime parishioner of Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church and volunteered at the annual parish summer carnival. Jim was a deeply devout Catholic with a profound understanding and appreciation of the faith. During his life he read the Bible cover to cover several times. He enjoyed traveling and made a pilgrimage to the Marian Shrine of Lourdes in France.
Jim was a noted athlete as a young man during his high school and college years and afterwards. As an extension of his love of sports, Jim coached several area teams including CYO and city leagues. Jim was also honored and humbled to coach for Rhode Island Special Olympics in extending the joy and camaraderie of sports to the Special Olympians. He had a special interest in genealogy and family history and shared his findings with family and anyone who was interested.
Jim will be remembered as a true gentleman who was loved by many and never met a stranger. With his positive attitude outlook and a “Servants Heart” he lived out his faith. He will be forever loved. Jim dedicated many years of his life to looking after his brother Mark. A gregarious individual, Jim could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere at anytime.
Jim is survived by two brothers Mark Cannon of North Providence and Thomas “Tom” Cannon, MD, and his wife, Kerena Anne, of Little Rock, Ark. He is also survived by two nieces, Jennifer Jeanne-Marie Cannon and Jessica Madonna Cannon and a nephew, Christopher Thomas Cannon. He is also survived by his extended family. Jim’s family is deeply grateful to Mary Cannon and Jerry Laferriere for their care of Jim during his illness.
Relatives and friends are invited honor, remember and pray for Jim at a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated for the repose of his soul on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Park Avenue, Woonsocket. Jim will be laid to rest in the family plot at St. Charles Cemetery on Farm Street in Blackstone.
In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Jim’s commitment to helping others, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Rhode Island Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Hwy., Smithfield, R.I. 02917, or www.specialolympicsri.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
