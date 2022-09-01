James "Jimmy" S. Lavelle, III, of North Smithfield, passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Patricia (Depointe) Lavelle the late James "Stu" Lavelle, II. Surrounded by the love of family and friends, he leaves this life a better place for all the kindness and laughter he shared with everyone.
Jimmy was a master carpenter and ran his own construction company for decades. He was an avid outdoors man and loved hunting, fishing, and boating. He always looked forward to the annual hunting trip to Maine with his father, brother, and friends. He was also a single dad who raised a loving son, with whom he enjoyed vacationing and had countless adventures.
Coming from a small town, Jimmy had many lifelong friends, although he was always happy to make new friends while following the Grateful Dead for over 40 years. Jimmy will be best remembered for being a kind and caring person who always helped other people out, no matter the situation. His inner sunshine will be missed by many.
Besides his mother Patricia, he will be lovingly remembered by his son, James S. Lavelle IV; his granddaughter, Amber Lavelle; his brother, Keith Lavelle, and wife, Anne; two sisters, Lisa Gabrielson, and husband, Kurt, and Lynn Zuba, and husband, Stan; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mass General Cancer Center, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.