James M. Haller, 72, of Manville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Good Samaritan Medical Center, Brockton, Mass.
He was the beloved husband of Muriel (Caron) Haller. Born in New Albany, Ind., a son of the late James E. and Doris N. (Collings) Haller, he had lived in Cumberland and Lincoln, R.I., for the past 33 years.
Mr. Haller worked for General Dynamics/Electric Boat in both Rhode Island and Connecticut for several years. James was also a security supervisor for several different companies including Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. He also drove limousines for Foxwoods and Le Limo Limousine Service of Shrewsbury, Mass.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
He loved fishing, baking, gardening and his several pet cats and rabbits. He also loved ginseng hunting, watching movies and spending time with his loved ones.
Besides his beloved wife, he leaves his four loving children, Deidre Murphy of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ashley Haller of Waterford, Conn., Curtis Howell of Charleston, S.C., and Jason Haller of Preston, Conn.; two stepsons, Brian and Marc Lamoureux, both of Lincoln; four sisters and one brother, Rebecca Ott, Rhonda Haller, Jamie Bradley, Karen Haller Gedling and Scott Haller, all of New Albany, Ind.; his 12 loving grandchildren, Angela, Emerald and Andrew Haller; Keegan and Mallory Murphy; Garrett, Sadie and Austin Howell; and Karleigh, Karissa, Isabella and Audrey Lamoureux; his two beloved great-grandchildren, Brayden and Scarlet; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. His burial, with military honors, will be in St. James Cemetery, Manville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Haller’s memory to Lincoln Animal Shelter, 25 Wellington Road, Lincoln, RI 02865, or Pawswatch Community Cat Center, 39 Putnam Pike, Johnston, RI 02919 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
