James M. Leach Jr., 83, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of MaryAnn (Baldyga) Leach.
Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late James M. Leach Sr. and Mildred B. (Slocum) Leach. Jim was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
He was a classic car enthusiast who had a passion for building custom cars and trucks. He loved operating his "Bobcat" and plowing snow for the neighborhood. He could always be found in his garage, on his deck overlooking Lippitt's Pond, or at Honey Dew Donuts. Jim loved his beach vacations in Point Judith and Punta Cana. He was known and loved by all.
He was employed as a Machinist at Cumberland Engineering, Attleboro, MA., for 35 years until his retirement.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his two sons; Michael D. Leach and his wife Jeannie, and James J. Leach, all of Cumberland. His two brothers, William Leach of Attleboro, Mass., and Robert Leach of Largo, Fla., and one sister, Maryann Soave, of Smithfield. His grandchildren, Jordan, Campbell, Cassidy, Chelsea, Brandon, Mia and Bella, along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mildred Johnson, Donald Leach, Betty Cassidy, and Dorothy Corry.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Jim's Life Celebration to be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, beginning with visiting hours from 4 to 7 p.m., and followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Northern Rhode Island Food Bank, 1 Angell Road, Cumberland, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.