James Michael Hughes, 19, of Scituate, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20 after becoming ill.
He was the beloved only son of Lisa (Andrescavage) Hughes of Scituate and Michael J. Hughes of Pawtucket. He was the loving brother to his first best friend, Anna R. Hughes, of Scituate. He was the beloved high school sweetheart of Brianne Stevens of Hope.
James was the cherished grandson of George and Marjorie Andrescavage of Harrisville and Roland and Carolyn Hughes of Cranston. He was the beloved nephew of Melissa and Steve Veresko of Glocester, Jennifer and Lonnie Caffrey of Foster, Sharon and John Hanson of Cranston, and Douglas and Kerry Hughes of Dartmouth, Mass. He leaves cousins Emily, Stephen, Megan, Ethan, Emma, Julia, Caleb, Cullen, and Sofia. His cousin Stephen Veresko held a special place in his heart, as did his cousin Julia Hanson of Cranston. He leaves behind many dear and lifelong friends.
James is a 2022 graduate of Ponaganset High School. He was a member of the varsity football and lacrosse teams. While in high school, James became interested in becoming an emergency medical technician, which he continued to pursue.
James was a freshman at CCRI in Warwick, where he was in the Honors program and a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Society of Collegiate Leadership and Achievement. He was studying biology and became very interested in medicine and science research. James planned to enlist in the U.S. Army after graduation to pursue the specialty of combat medic and later attend medical school. He had many interests, including nature, coin collecting, and playing chess. James will be deeply and forever missed and always remembered for his quick sense of humor, loyalty to his friends and family, and his care and compassion for others.
The family wishes to thank the Scituate Police Department and first responders for their heroic efforts and the Kent County Hospital emergency team.
His funeral will be held Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be private. Visitation in the Funeral Home, will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.
