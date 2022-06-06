James P. Mendrek, 87, of North Smithfield and formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 25, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of Eileen (Mazza) Mendrek. Born in Holyoke, Mass., he was the son of the late Theodore and Elizabeth (Maziarz) Mendrek. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Stephen J. Mendrek and his partner, Mark Salamida, of Syracuse, N.Y., and Alison E. Bruck and her fiancé, Domenic S. Coccia Jr., of Cumberland. He also leaves his grandchildren Isabelle E. Bruck, Victoria E. Bruck, James R. Bruck and Nicholas J. Coccia. He is survived by his brother, David Mendrek, and sister-in-law, Lisa Laske, of Naples, Fla., and brother-in-law, Alex Mocarski. James is predeceased by his sisters, Julie Ann Thompson, and Joan Mocarski.
Better known as Jim, he graduated from South Hadley High School in 1953. At UMASS-Amherst, he was active in the Theta Chi fraternity before graduating in 1957. He then went on to the University of Wisconsin where he earned his M.B.A. Jim started his professional life as a CPA with Coopers & Lybrand in Springfield, Mass., and became a partner in the firm in 1973.
He joined Milton Bradley Europe in 1977 where he oversaw the reorganization of accounting systems in many European countries. While living in the U.K., Jim and his family took the opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe. Jim met many friends over a pint and playing darts at his local pub.
Returning to the US in 1982, he was the Vice President of Finance for Milton Bradley International in Springfield, Mass., where he oversaw the expansion into the Pacific Rim and supervised financial activities in Europe, Canada and Latin America. As the Vice President of Finance of now Hasbro Europe, Jim and the family returned to England in 1985 where he designed and refined systems and procedures to facilitate the rapid expansion of Hasbro in European markets. In 1990, he returned to work as Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning at Hasbro in Pawtucket, R.I., before retiring in 1995.
Living in Cumberland, R.I., he enjoyed gardening, took up golf and spent time with friends and family. He enjoyed having his three grandchildren living nearby, so he could spend lots of time with them. But most of all, he will be remembered as a good and caring friend.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m., in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in James’ memory to Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Road, Suite 206, Warwick, RI 02886.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
