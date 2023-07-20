James Robert Carlson died at home on July 19, 2023, after a 5-year battle with cancer.

Born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., to Eric Robert Carlson and Anna Oggier, Jim developed a love of the outdoors, music, and all things woodworking. He played trumpet and guitar, earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and enjoyed camping and fishing adventures. While attending Kent State University to earn his degree in architecture, he met his wife, Anne Latchem, of Charleroi, Pa. They married in 1968, then moved to Rhode Island during Jim’s service as a lieutenant with the U.S. Navy (1969-1972), and later moved to Foster, R.I., into a home Jim designed.

