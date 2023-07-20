James Robert Carlson died at home on July 19, 2023, after a 5-year battle with cancer.
Born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., to Eric Robert Carlson and Anna Oggier, Jim developed a love of the outdoors, music, and all things woodworking. He played trumpet and guitar, earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and enjoyed camping and fishing adventures. While attending Kent State University to earn his degree in architecture, he met his wife, Anne Latchem, of Charleroi, Pa. They married in 1968, then moved to Rhode Island during Jim’s service as a lieutenant with the U.S. Navy (1969-1972), and later moved to Foster, R.I., into a home Jim designed.
Jim epitomized the idea “Work is love made visible.” He believed in hard work and doing a job right, and of course believed there was only one right way to do it. If you knew Jim, you know he’d want you to “call up, get involved,” and get to work. For 36 years, Jim worked as an architect for Robinson, Green, & Beretta in Providence, and you can see many of “his” buildings around R.I., including the iconic Manchester Street Power Station. He served as a member of the American Institute of Architects writing architecture exams, was on the National Council of Architectural Registration Board, was president of the RI AIA, and served on the New England Council of Architectural Registration Board. He also taught at RISD and Roger Williams University.
Outside of work, Jim was an active volunteer in Foster, serving as a member of the South Foster Volunteer Fire Department since 1982. When his daughters became 4H members, Jim became a 4H volunteer. Jim served on the Foster Zoning Board and chaired the Town Hall Building Committee. In the early 1980s, Jim helped reestablish Foster Old Home Days, served as the fair’s chair for several years, and helped with fair operations for decades. In serving those organizations, Jim made many lifelong friends for whom he had great affection, even when he was gruffly telling them how to get a task done.
In his free time, you’d often find Jim in his wood shop, making a custom toddler bed for a grandchild, or a toy wheelbarrow for a friend’s baby. He built furniture, and helped build and repair homes for friends and family. For many years, he and Anne maintained a large garden, chopped firewood, and cared for horses, rabbits, chickens, dogs, and cats. After retirement, Jim filled his time with many interests, including playing guitar, fixing his boat, reading, fishing, playing volleyball, researching genealogy, vacationing in Maine, doing volunteer work for charity organizations in Florida, and traveling to 49 of the 50 U.S. states with Anne.
Jim is survived by his loving and patient wife, Anne, and their two (not as patient) daughters: Kristina Carlson of West Lafayette, Ind., and her husband, Christian Butzke, with their daughters Lily, Lexi, and Zoe, and Maggie Stormont of Foster, R.I., with her husband, Gabriel, and their sons Elijah and Isaac. Jim was tremendously proud of his grandchildren and always ready with advice and support. Family members Margot Latchem, Marian and Kirk Moss, John and Mary Latchem, Sam and Jan Latchem, and many nieces and nephews held a special place in Jim’s heart. Jim leaves behind many dear friends in Foster, Florida, and Maine.
A celebration of Jim’s life (which will include plenty of chocolate chip cookies and probably a few chores to do) will be held later. In lieu of flowers, Jim would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which may be made online, or to Hope Health Hospice at 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, attn: philanthropy.
