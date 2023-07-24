James Robert Risko, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Oakley.
Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late John and Lillian (Hickey) Risko. He grew up in the Mount Pleasant section of Providence and was a lifelong Rhode Islander. In his early 20s, Jim proudly served as a member of the Air Force reserves.
He was a very focused and successful businessman. Forgoing college, Jim jumped right into the world of retail business. In his early 20s he purchased his first five and dime Ben Franklin store in Barrington. He later opened a second store on Newport Avenue in Pawtucket, and then a third on Atwells Avenue on Federal Hill. He owned and operated these three stores for the better part of almost 30 years. As the business landscape for these kinds of stores changed, Jim shifted his focus. He sold the stores and became a commercial property owner. He has owned and operated the Lincoln Shopping Center in Lincoln, R.I. since 1984. Never one to shy away from a business opportunity, he purchased the Lincoln Laundromat since 1991. He was never one to retire.
Jim was always willing to share his business experience and knowledge with anyone who would listen. He was an active participant in SCORE Rhode Island which provided volunteer counseling to small current and future business owners. He served on the Board of Directors for Gateway Healthcare for several years. Jim was never happier than when he could be talking business. He was also a member of the Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln for many years.
He leaves two sons, David M. Risko and his wife, Kimberly, of Cumberland, and Steven J. Risko of North Providence; one granddaughter, Hannah Risko, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John Risko, Leo Risko and Rita Widyn.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The family will be hosting a celebration of James’s life at a future date.
