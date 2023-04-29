James S. Davidge, of Blackstone, Mass., known by many friends and family as Jimbo or Sonny, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Landmark Medical Center on the morning of April 27, 2023.
Born Apr. 29, 1938, in Howell, Mich., he was the son of the late James and Marietta (Salkeld) Davidge, and the brother of Judith (Tuschak), and the late Marietta (Berry) and Karen (Hyatt).
He married his high school sweetheart, the late Caroline A. (Kumlin) Davidge, on Aug. 24, 1958, in Hopkinton, Mass., and is survived by his three sons, William H. and wife, Nancy (Savini) Davidge, James B. and wife, Debra (Lebel) Davidge, and Scott C. and Linda (Lanoue) Davidge.
James and Caroline grew a large and loving family, including seven grandchildren: Matthew (Leah), Shayna (Guy), Kyle (Laura), Brian (Amanda), Kimberly (Tyler), Corey, and Jack; as well as 13 great-grandchildren: Taylor, Haylee, Owen, Charlotte, Eben, Kaia, Londyn, Ezekiel, James, Carter, Shaun, Eli, and Joshua.
Following high school, James served in the U.S. Navy for several years, training at Annapolis and serving aboard the U.S.S. Dupont, before being honorably discharged at the rank of Petty Officer Third Class. He soon moved his young family to Blackstone, Mass., where he remained for another six decades, purchasing a nearby Shell Oil Service Station that he ran with a 'Can-Do' attitude for over 30 years. James kept himself busy during his 20+ years of retirement, bartending and making friends with the regulars at Spritzer's, a bar founded and run by his family. He was a lifelong avid sports lover, from his own varsity sports career to cheering on his children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in his memory.
