James T. Condon, 72, of Mashpee, Mass., formerly of Cumberland, R.I., passed away on Dec. 24, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Hope (Economou) Condon. Born in Pawtucket, R.I., he was the son of the late Thomas and Bertha (Grocki) Condon.
James was an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Roger Williams University with a bachelor’s degree in public administration. James was a decorated firefighter, who advanced to the rank of Chief and retired from the Pawtucket Fire Department after 31 years of service. He was an avid golfer, loved woodworking, gardening, cooking, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
In addition to his loving wife, Hope, James is survived by his children, Amanda Pierce and her husband, Jake; and Adam Condon. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Victoria Pierce, and his sisters Patricia Paquin and Melissa Miller. He was the brother of the late Kathleen Condon and Thomas Condon II.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Association of Firefighters Foundation at: https://tinyurl.com/39ndymxm .
For an online guestbook and condolences, please visit www.chapmanfuneral.com .
