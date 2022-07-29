Jane A. Carroll, 73, of Woonsocket, R.I., died July 24, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Charles Carroll and Laurian (Coleman) Carroll.
Ms. Carroll earned a bachelor’s degree from Salve Regina University and her master’s degree in English literature from Georgetown University. She pursued her love of reading, writing, and children as an elementary school teacher in the employ of the Woonsocket School Department. Jane began teaching at Fifth Avenue School in 1971. From 1978 until her retirement in 1997, she taught at Kevin Coleman Elementary.
After a teaching career, Jane pursued other interests and passions. She was an avid reader and collector of books. Always on the lookout for books and bargains, she became a devoted garage sale shopper. She also excelled in the kitchen. She established a reputation among family and friends for her stuffies, steamed clams over linguine with pesto, as well as for her brownies and blondies. She bought and rehabbed a home in Wickford which she enjoyed for years.
She expressed her love for all things great and small by volunteering at the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary for over 20 years. She assisted staff by acting as in-house writer, crafting business letters and promotional appeals. She coordinated and cataloged book donations and ran fund-raising book sales. At the Sanctuary, she came to be known as “The Cat Whisperer” because of her uncanny ability to transform abandoned and neglected cats and kittens into beloved family pets. Jane was always the epitome of an ideal family member; she was kind, generous, sympathetic, loyal, loving and true.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles Carroll and his wife, Eileen, of Whitesboro, N.Y.; and Michael Carroll of Woonsocket; her niece, Elizabeth Carroll, of New Hartford, N.Y.; and her three nephews, Michael Carroll Jr. and his wife, Ann, of Woonsocket; and Charles Carroll and his wife, Effina, of Kuwait; and Owen Voelker of Attleboro, Mass. Jane was predeceased by her sister, Laurian Voelker, and her sister-in-law Jeannine Carroll, wife of Michael.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
