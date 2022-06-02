Jane Francis Santoro (LaPlante), 81, passed away Thursday, May 26, at Oakland Grove Nursing Home in Woonsocket after a period of declining health.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Salvatore, and her parents Norman and Lea LaPlante (Piche).
Jane was born in North Providence June 12, 1940, resided there until marriage to Joseph, upon which she moved to his home on Commodore Street in Providence.
She is survived by her four children, Lea Marie Bousquet of Pascoag, Giuseppe (Joseph) Sebastian Santoro of Cumberland, Dr. Paul William Santoro of Cumberland and Peter John Santoro of New Boston, New Hampshire, and four grandchildren - Kyle Bousquet or Pascoag, Brianna Santoro of Webster, Massachusetts, Jody Santoro of Virginia, and Jessica Santoro of Woonsocket.
Jane and her husband moved to Cumberland in 1966, where she would reside in the family home until her health deteriorated and she required full time medical care. She attended St. Xavier Academy and briefly worked for the phone company prior to her marriage, when she because a homemaker raising her children. While doing so, she attended Providence College and earned her bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, in 1972.
She was Cumberland PTA president and followed this path into a career in education. She taught at Mount St, Charles Academy, North Cumberland Middle School, Cumberland High School and ultimately capped off her career after teaching for 15 years at Classical High School in Providence, R.I. She was an active member of the community, as a woman’s softball coach at the Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland/Lincoln, cheerleading coach at CHS, and oversaw the CHS yearbook group. She adored teaching, and most evenings sat at the kitchen table preparing for the next day’s or weeks classes.
After retirement, she found joy in tending to her ever-evolving menagerie of pets (dogs, cats, even a bird at one point), spending time with her family, and over-doing holiday celebrations. She enjoyed Point Judith in Narragansett, spending time there each summer for many years. She also took great pride in her children's and grandchildren’s accomplishments, be they athletic, academic, or professional. She would attend most athletic events of her children and grandchildren when she was able.
The Santoro family would like to thank the caregivers at Oakland Grove for their dedication and compassion during Jane’s time there. In particular, Olu Thompson and Anthony Santiago as they diligently provided superior care and comfort, learned her “quirks” and provided a reassuring presence.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Jane's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in the St. Edward Church, Providence, where Jane was baptized and married. Burial will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers etc., the family request you spend quality time with someone you love, at a locally-owned restaurant, a trip to the beach, or over breakfast at your kitchen table.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.